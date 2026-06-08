McDonald's Corporation $MCD Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,042 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $40,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in McDonald's by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in McDonald's by 1,616.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald's by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 target price on McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on McDonald's from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on McDonald's from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald's currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $336.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $279.73 on Monday. McDonald's Corporation has a 1 year low of $271.85 and a 1 year high of $341.75. The stock has a market cap of $198.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The business's fifty day moving average is $291.97 and its 200-day moving average is $307.56.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

More McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.11, for a total transaction of $93,276.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,166,370.74. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,594. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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