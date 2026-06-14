McDonald's Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Arax Advisory Partners

Arax Advisory Partners decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,886 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 17,150 shares during the quarter. Arax Advisory Partners' holdings in McDonald's were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,351,127 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $22,112,675,000 after purchasing an additional 703,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,983,997 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $10,997,789,000 after purchasing an additional 959,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,038,519 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $5,195,965,000 after purchasing an additional 76,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth $2,890,438,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,560,037 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $1,699,314,000 after purchasing an additional 384,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of MCD opened at $284.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $289.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.75. McDonald's Corporation has a twelve month low of $271.85 and a twelve month high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 11,307 shares of company stock worth $3,262,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $306.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut McDonald's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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