McDonald's Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. cut its position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,006 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 8,414 shares during the quarter. McDonald's accounts for 0.5% of Birinyi Associates Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.'s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. TFR Capital LLC. raised its stake in McDonald's by 6.8% during the first quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 3,068 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in McDonald's by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 824,968 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $256,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 0.7% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 10,672 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 7.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on McDonald's from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Erste Group Bank lowered McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra upgraded McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald's

McDonald's Stock Performance

McDonald's stock opened at $272.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a 1 year low of $264.53 and a 1 year high of $341.75. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $278.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.48.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald's news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 8,681 shares of company stock worth $2,456,440 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McDonald's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McDonald's wasn't on the list.

While McDonald's currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here