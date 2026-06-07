McDonald's Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,222,275 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 25,591 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.87% of McDonald's worth $1,901,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald's by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,351,127 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $22,112,675,000 after buying an additional 703,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in McDonald's by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,024,857 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $10,643,704,000 after buying an additional 196,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald's by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,038,519 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $5,195,965,000 after buying an additional 76,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald's during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,890,438,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,283,655 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $1,614,843,000 after purchasing an additional 40,506 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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McDonald's Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of MCD opened at $279.73 on Friday. McDonald's Corporation has a 52 week low of $271.85 and a 52 week high of $341.75. The company has a market capitalization of $198.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $291.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.54.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.11, for a total value of $93,276.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,370.74. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 8,681 shares of company stock worth $2,631,594 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about McDonald's

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald's from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered McDonald's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on McDonald's from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price objective on McDonald's in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $336.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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