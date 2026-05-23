McDonald's Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,241 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its stake in McDonald's by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 785 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald's by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald's by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 76,912 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $23,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at $2,139,000. Finally, RD Lewis Holdings Inc. raised its position in McDonald's by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price objective on McDonald's in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on McDonald's from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on McDonald's from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald's has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $334.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on McDonald's

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $763,567.39. This represents a 73.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $806,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,578,800. This represents a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,973. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $282.48 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $299.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.25. McDonald's Corporation has a 1-year low of $271.98 and a 1-year high of $341.75. The company has a market cap of $200.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. McDonald's's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Further Reading

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