McDonald's Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,749 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 41,313 shares during the quarter. McDonald's makes up approximately 5.3% of HS Management Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. HS Management Partners LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $24,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in McDonald's by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald's by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald's by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in McDonald's by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in McDonald's by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Weiss Ratings lowered McDonald's from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Argus upgraded McDonald's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McDonald's from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore set a $350.00 price target on McDonald's in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald's currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $334.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald's Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $282.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.25. McDonald's Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $271.98 and a fifty-two week high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The company's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.72, for a total transaction of $100,805.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,442,042.24. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total value of $2,066,731.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $763,567.39. This trade represents a 73.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,973. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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