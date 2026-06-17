McDonald's Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,760 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 6,304 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of McDonald's worth $113,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in McDonald's by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 206,191 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $63,018,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS increased its holdings in McDonald's by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 301,098 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $92,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,620 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in McDonald's by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 29,000 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,514,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in McDonald's by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,737 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $21,008,000 after purchasing an additional 49,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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McDonald's Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:MCD opened at $287.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.42. The company has a market cap of $204.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a 52 week low of $271.85 and a 52 week high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. McDonald's's payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

McDonald's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s is bringing back its fried apple pie after more than three decades, a nostalgic limited-time item that could lift traffic and sales. Article Title

McDonald’s is bringing back its fried apple pie after more than three decades, a nostalgic limited-time item that could lift traffic and sales. Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s is also testing new beverage options, including custom sodas, refreshers and Red Bull drinks, which could expand check size and broaden its drink lineup beyond Coca-Cola. Article Title

McDonald’s is also testing new beverage options, including custom sodas, refreshers and Red Bull drinks, which could expand check size and broaden its drink lineup beyond Coca-Cola. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains broadly upbeat, with Wall Street’s average recommendation for MCD still leaning toward Buy, helping reinforce a constructive view on the stock. Article Title

Analyst commentary remains broadly upbeat, with Wall Street’s average recommendation for MCD still leaning toward Buy, helping reinforce a constructive view on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted McDonald’s marketing momentum and consumer interest around classic menu items and iconic locations, which are supportive but not material enough on their own to move fundamentals.

Several articles highlighted McDonald’s marketing momentum and consumer interest around classic menu items and iconic locations, which are supportive but not material enough on their own to move fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some reports raised questions about changes to drive-thru operations and the possible end of certain deals or promotions, which could disappoint some customers if they affect convenience or value perception.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,622. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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