McDonald's Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,021 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 6,534 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings in McDonald's were worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald's by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in McDonald's by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in McDonald's by 1,616.7% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald's by 735.7% during the 3rd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

Get McDonald's alerts: Sign Up

McDonald's Stock Performance

MCD opened at $275.62 on Friday. McDonald's Corporation has a one year low of $274.83 and a one year high of $341.75. The company has a market cap of $195.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.43. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $311.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.40.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 395.08% and a net margin of 31.62%.The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,052.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,200. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total value of $854,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,699.50. This represents a 32.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,990 shares of company stock worth $23,824,113. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Barclays decreased their target price on McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus raised McDonald's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on McDonald's from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on McDonald's from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $335.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

Key Headlines Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s beat Q1 earnings and revenue estimates, with EPS of $2.83 and revenue of $6.52 billion, helping reassure investors that the brand is still executing well in a tougher consumer environment. Article Title

McDonald’s beat Q1 earnings and revenue estimates, with EPS of $2.83 and revenue of $6.52 billion, helping reassure investors that the brand is still executing well in a tougher consumer environment. Positive Sentiment: Global comparable sales rose 3.8%, supported by value meals, loyalty spending, and new menu items such as the Big Arch burger and specialty drinks, showing McDonald’s value push is driving traffic and sales growth. Article Title

Global comparable sales rose 3.8%, supported by value meals, loyalty spending, and new menu items such as the Big Arch burger and specialty drinks, showing McDonald’s value push is driving traffic and sales growth. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts kept bullish ratings even as they trimmed price targets, reflecting confidence that McDonald’s can keep gaining share and recover if consumer demand stabilizes. Article Title

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McDonald's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McDonald's wasn't on the list.

While McDonald's currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here