McDonald's Corporation $MCD Stake Raised by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,360 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB's holdings in McDonald's were worth $99,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triglav Investments D.O.O. grew its holdings in McDonald's by 16.1% during the first quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O. now owns 33,252 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 4.5% in the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 216,127 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $67,170,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.0% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 796 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Persium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Key McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Erste Group Bank downgraded McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 target price on McDonald's in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald's presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $334.96.

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McDonald's Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MCD opened at $274.93 on Monday. McDonald's Corporation has a 12-month low of $264.53 and a 12-month high of $341.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $278.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,681 shares of company stock worth $2,456,440. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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