McDonald's Corporation $MCD Stock Holdings Boosted by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 3,671.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,244 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 63,514 shares during the quarter. McDonald's comprises about 2.6% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in McDonald's were worth $19,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 1,616.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $284.88 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $289.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a 12 month low of $271.85 and a 12 month high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. McDonald's's payout ratio is 61.34%.

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 11,307 shares of company stock worth $3,262,622 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price objective on McDonald's in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price objective on McDonald's in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on McDonald's from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald's has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $336.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

Key McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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