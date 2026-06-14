McDonald's Corporation $MCD Stock Holdings Decreased by Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,321 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in McDonald's were worth $19,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 1,616.7% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

Get McDonald's alerts: Sign Up

Key McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,622. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra raised shares of McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald's currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $336.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald's Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $284.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.38 and a 200-day moving average of $306.75. The firm has a market cap of $202.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a twelve month low of $271.85 and a twelve month high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McDonald's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McDonald's wasn't on the list.

While McDonald's currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here