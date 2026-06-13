McDonald's Corporation $MCD Stock Position Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,903,132 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 458,507 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.11% of McDonald's worth $2,415,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 3,294.5% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 11,779 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,510 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 64,256 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of McDonald's during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,493,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on McDonald's in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on McDonald's from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Erste Group Bank downgraded McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on McDonald's from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald's currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $336.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald's Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $284.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.75. The company has a market cap of $202.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a 12-month low of $271.85 and a 12-month high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald's news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 11,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,622 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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