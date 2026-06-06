MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 2,435 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 186.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,738 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. KDT Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 626 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,103.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Williams Trading set a $825.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $933.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total value of $4,982,055.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,789.82. This represents a 37.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $48,631,913.85. The trade was a 22.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Trading Down 3.8%

NYSE CAT opened at $904.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $831.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $714.41. The stock has a market cap of $416.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.26 and a 12-month high of $946.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Caterpillar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caterpillar wasn't on the list.

While Caterpillar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here