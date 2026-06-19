Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,925 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. AeroVironment accounts for about 1.1% of Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $633,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 5,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in AeroVironment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,188 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting AeroVironment

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

AeroVironment Trading Up 1.5%

AVAV stock opened at $169.61 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.00 and a 1-year high of $417.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business's 50 day moving average is $182.81 and its 200-day moving average is $231.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total value of $43,602.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 49,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,264.41. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 750 shares of company stock valued at $133,502 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $390.00 to $305.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $415.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on AeroVironment from $259.00 to $236.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $318.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVAV

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

See Also

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