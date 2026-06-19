Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $3.69 Million in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,202 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $3,689,000. Tesla makes up approximately 2.3% of Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $400.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $402.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.77 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

More Tesla News

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $404.37.

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Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

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