Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now
→ Is SpaceX really worth 1.78 Trillion? (From InvestPub) (Ad)tc pixel

Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $3.69 Million in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Written by MarketBeat
June 19, 2026
Tesla logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mcguire Capital Advisors opened a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter, buying 8,202 shares valued at about $3.69 million. Tesla now makes up roughly 2.3% of the firm’s portfolio and is its ninth-largest holding.
  • Tesla’s latest quarterly results showed earnings of $0.41 per share, topping estimates, while revenue reached $22.39 billion and rose 15.8% year over year. However, revenue came in slightly below consensus, and analysts currently have a mixed view with a consensus rating of Hold.
  • The stock remains heavily influenced by the company’s autonomy and AI strategy, with recent news highlighting optimism around robotaxi and FSD improvements. At the same time, Tesla is facing added regulatory and political scrutiny in Europe and the U.S. over self-driving safety and speed-limit concerns.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,202 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $3,689,000. Tesla makes up approximately 2.3% of Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $400.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $402.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.77 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $404.37.

Get Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tesla Right Now?

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 16, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
SpaceX Rings the Bell and Shatters Every Record
SpaceX Rings the Bell and Shatters Every Record
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 12, 2026
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
By Nathan Reiff | June 14, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Announces Launch Date for Its Next 3 BlueBird Satellites
AST SpaceMobile Announces Launch Date for Its Next 3 BlueBird Satellites
By Jessica Mitacek | June 16, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
3 Dividend Stocks Under $50 That Pay You to Wait Out Inflation
3 Dividend Stocks Under $50 That Pay You to Wait Out Inflation
By Chris Markoch | June 12, 2026
1,026,996 Shares in BlackBerry Limited $BB Acquired by General American Investors Co. Inc.
1,026,996 Shares in BlackBerry Limited $BB Acquired by General American Investors Co. Inc.
By MarketBeat | June 14, 2026
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines