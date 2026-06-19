Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 153,643 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $28,654,000. NVIDIA comprises 18.2% of Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. This trade represents a 7.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock valued at $224,582,565 over the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $210.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $142.03 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The company's fifty day moving average price is $209.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Itau BBA Securities reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. New Street Research reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

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NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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