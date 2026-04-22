McKesson Corporation $MCK Position Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 263.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,674 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 60,683 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.07% of McKesson worth $68,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company's stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company's stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the company's stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 294 shares of the company's stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $966.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,085.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of McKesson from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $970.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

Key Headlines Impacting McKesson

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

McKesson Stock Down 1.9%

MCK stock opened at $842.59 on Wednesday. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $637.00 and a 12-month high of $999.00. The company has a market cap of $103.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $910.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $856.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The company had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.03 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $313,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total transaction of $328,014.63. Following the transaction, the director owned 301 shares in the company, valued at $282,900.87. This represents a 53.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,592 shares of company stock worth $3,518,555 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

Further Reading

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