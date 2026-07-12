McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 6,759.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,301 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in McKesson were worth $23,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,463 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.56, for a total transaction of $6,715,898.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,919 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,697,081.64. The trade was a 58.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 133 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.00, for a total value of $101,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,848. This trade represents a 17.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 28,748 shares of company stock worth $22,262,035 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $12.50 on Friday, reaching $805.31. 491,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.31. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $637.00 and a fifty-two week high of $999.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $766.35 and a 200 day moving average of $838.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $96.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 345.35%. McKesson's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. McKesson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on McKesson from $1,107.00 to $1,015.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $875.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on McKesson from $975.00 to $945.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of McKesson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $960.53.

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McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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