Go Pro
→ The losses that still bother me after 50 years (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Bought by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
McKesson logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Liberty One Investment Management increased its McKesson stake by 11.6% in the first quarter, buying 3,056 additional shares and bringing its total to 29,310 shares worth about $25.4 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains positive, with 14 analysts rating McKesson a Buy and just 3 a Hold; the consensus target price is $959, despite some mixed price-target changes and a recent downgrade from Weiss Ratings.
  • McKesson boosted its quarterly dividend by 15% to $0.94 per share and recently reported quarterly EPS of $11.69, topping estimates, although revenue came in below expectations.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,310 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. McKesson makes up approximately 2.6% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings in McKesson were worth $25,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $975.00 to $945.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $875.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of McKesson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $959.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCK

McKesson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michele Lau sold 3,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total transaction of $2,701,869.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,259.23. This trade represents a 52.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 133 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.00, for a total transaction of $101,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 632 shares of the company's stock, valued at $482,848. The trade was a 17.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,748 shares of company stock worth $22,262,035. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 1.3%

MCK opened at $824.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $778.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $838.44. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $637.00 and a 52 week high of $999.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.56 by $0.13. McKesson had a net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 345.35%. The firm had revenue of $96.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. McKesson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.53%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in McKesson Right Now?

Before you consider McKesson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McKesson wasn't on the list.

While McKesson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
The Weekly Options Trick Wall Street Doesn't Advertise
The Weekly Options Trick Wall Street Doesn't Advertise
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Buffett's Final Warning: "The Dollar Is Going to Hell"
Buffett's Final Warning: "The Dollar Is Going to Hell"
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines