Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,490 shares of the company's stock after selling 130,406 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of McKesson worth $90,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 484.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company's stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 190,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,921,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 268.0% in the second quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 112,241 shares of the company's stock worth $84,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company's stock.

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McKesson Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of MCK stock opened at $1,075.66 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $988.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $883.70. The firm has a market cap of $124.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.27. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $723.68 and a 12 month high of $1,121.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $11.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.72 by $0.96. McKesson had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 202.94%. The firm had revenue of $110.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.86 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 46.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. McKesson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Francisco Fraga sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $995.80, for a total value of $796,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,400,223.40. This trade represents a 12.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO B Jr sold 111 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.45, for a total transaction of $98,950.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 521 shares in the company, valued at $464,445.45. This represents a 17.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,161 shares of company stock worth $2,242,515. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $812.00 to $933.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded McKesson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on McKesson from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on McKesson from $850.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,054.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCK

About McKesson

McKesson is a healthcare services and information technology company that distributes pharmaceuticals and medical-surgical supplies. Its customers include pharmacies, hospitals, health systems, physician practices and other healthcare providers. The company also provides specialty drug distribution and services, oncology care support, and technology and business solutions intended to help healthcare organizations manage operations and coordinate patient care. Founded in 1833 as a wholesale drug business, McKesson has grown into a major healthcare distributor.

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