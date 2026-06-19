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McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,795 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Written by MarketBeat
June 19, 2026
JPMorgan Chase & Co. logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • McLaughlin Asset Management opened a new position in JPMorgan Chase, buying 4,795 shares worth about $1.545 million. The stake now represents 1.4% of the firm’s portfolio and its 20th-largest holding.
  • JPMorgan’s latest earnings beat expectations, with quarterly EPS of $5.94 versus $5.50 expected and revenue of $50.54 billion topping estimates. Revenue rose 10% year over year, and analysts now project full-year EPS of 22.44.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share, payable July 31, implying a $6.00 annualized dividend and a 1.8% yield. Meanwhile, insider selling continued, including transactions by the general counsel and COO under pre-arranged trading plans.
  • Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co..

McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,795 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of McLaughlin Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $325.28 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $308.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.57. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $272.11 and a twelve month high of $338.09. The company has a market capitalization of $871.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. HSBC lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan’s latest earnings showed a solid beat on both profit and revenue, with strong year-over-year growth, reinforcing the bank’s underlying earnings power and supporting the long-term bull case for JPM.
  • Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Asset Management and Chase are still leaning into growth initiatives, including a wider European digital banking push and a new public/private model portfolio partnership with Morningstar, which could expand fee and retail banking opportunities over time. JPMorgan Chase Expands Chase Digital Bank Across Europe In Five Year Push
  • Positive Sentiment: Some market commentary remains constructive on banks, with analysts noting that a higher-rate environment could boost net interest income for lenders like JPM, and that investors have been rotating into financials. Fed Holds Rates But Signals Hike: Key Takeaways for Bank Investors
  • Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan also tapped insider Ben Walter to lead its workplace solutions unit, a management update that looks incremental rather than stock-moving. JPMorgan taps Walter to lead workplace solutions unit as La Padula heads to IRS
  • Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines simply reflect JPMorgan’s broader market influence, including its views on equities, European stocks, and crypto mining, but these are not direct catalysts for the bank’s shares.
  • Negative Sentiment: Macro concerns are weighing on the stock, including renewed worries that the Fed could keep rates elevated or even hike, which can pressure funding costs, credit quality, and securities valuations for banks like JPM.
  • Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan also reportedly restricted Anthropic’s Claude AI access for Hong Kong staff, highlighting tighter governance and geopolitical scrutiny around AI use in sensitive markets. JPMorgan Chase cuts off Anthropic access for its Hong Kong staff, FT reports

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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