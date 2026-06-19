McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.23 Million in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,075 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. Toll Brothers accounts for approximately 1.1% of McLaughlin Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,379 shares of the construction company's stock worth $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,514,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,408,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 207,807 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,706,000 after acquiring an additional 34,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,251 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company's stock.

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Toll Brothers Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of TOL opened at $155.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 4.67. Toll Brothers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $168.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.89.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers's payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Toll Brothers News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Toll Brothers this week:

Positive Sentiment: Toll Brothers opened new luxury home communities and model centers in Germantown, Maryland; Cumming, Georgia; Princeton, New Jersey; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Santa Clara, California, reinforcing its growth pipeline and expansion in high-end housing markets.

Toll Brothers opened new luxury home communities and model centers in Germantown, Maryland; Cumming, Georgia; Princeton, New Jersey; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Santa Clara, California, reinforcing its growth pipeline and expansion in high-end housing markets. Positive Sentiment: The company confirmed a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share, underscoring shareholder returns and financial stability. Toll Brothers Announces Cash Dividend

The company confirmed a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share, underscoring shareholder returns and financial stability. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted investor interest in Toll Brothers’ valuation discount and noted the stock has outperformed since its last earnings report, suggesting sentiment remains constructive. Why Is Toll Brothers (TOL) Up 9.8% Since Last Earnings Report?

Recent coverage highlighted investor interest in Toll Brothers’ valuation discount and noted the stock has outperformed since its last earnings report, suggesting sentiment remains constructive. Neutral Sentiment: The chairman, Douglas C. Jr. Yearley, sold 77,957 shares at $156.58, a notable insider transaction that could be viewed as routine profit-taking but may slightly weigh on sentiment. SEC Form 4 Filing

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toll Brothers from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Toll Brothers from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,847.40. This represents a 6.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 77,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total transaction of $12,206,507.06. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 321,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,302,264.48. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

Further Reading

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