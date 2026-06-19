McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.63 Million in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,591 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000. Caterpillar comprises 2.4% of McLaughlin Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Caterpillar to $1,165 from $1,125 and reiterated an overweight rating, reinforcing a bullish analyst outlook for the stock.

JPMorgan raised its price target on Caterpillar to $1,165 from $1,125 and reiterated an overweight rating, reinforcing a bullish analyst outlook for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts currently view Caterpillar as a “Moderate Buy,” suggesting Wall Street remains constructive on the company’s earnings and growth prospects.

Analysts currently view Caterpillar as a “Moderate Buy,” suggesting Wall Street remains constructive on the company’s earnings and growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Several writeups highlight Caterpillar as a blue-chip name benefiting from strong market momentum, with the stock featured among top industrial and Dow stocks to watch.

Several writeups highlight Caterpillar as a blue-chip name benefiting from strong market momentum, with the stock featured among top industrial and Dow stocks to watch. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is also being supported by Caterpillar’s recent dividend hike, which signals confidence in cash flow and capital returns.

Investor interest is also being supported by Caterpillar’s recent dividend hike, which signals confidence in cash flow and capital returns. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around Caterpillar’s growing power generation business and its exposure to AI data-center infrastructure is improving the long-term growth story. Article: Caterpillar (CAT) Is Recasting Its Growth Story With A $63 Billion AI Backlog

Commentary around Caterpillar’s growing power generation business and its exposure to AI data-center infrastructure is improving the long-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles are simply repeating recent market strength and record-high Dow leadership, which supports sentiment but does not add new company-specific information.

Some articles are simply repeating recent market strength and record-high Dow leadership, which supports sentiment but does not add new company-specific information. Negative Sentiment: One article references a legal/political dispute over the SEC’s Consolidated Audit Trail, but this appears to concern the CAT data system rather than Caterpillar Inc., so it is not a meaningful fundamental driver for the stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Truist Financial set a $1,043.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $820.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $935.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $987.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $454.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $357.73 and a 52-week high of $994.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company's 50 day moving average is $870.74 and its 200 day moving average is $738.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total transaction of $4,982,055.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,471,789.82. The trade was a 37.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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