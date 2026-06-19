McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,524 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000. Lam Research makes up about 2.1% of McLaughlin Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Lam Research by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Weiss Ratings cut Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $293.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $333.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Stock Up 4.0%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $389.04 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $87.75 and a one year high of $401.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $486.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.85. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $298.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

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