McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,609 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,178 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 4.9% of McLaughlin Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. McLaughlin Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. CICC Research upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $202.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $209.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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