McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in American Express Company $AXP

McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,047 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000. American Express accounts for about 1.3% of McLaughlin Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Express by 218.7% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Express by 11.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,863 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $27,524,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1,243.9% during the third quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in American Express by 159.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 31,611 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American Express News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Truist Financial decreased their price target on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $360.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Stock Down 0.5%

AXP stock opened at $338.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.13. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $288.34 and a 52-week high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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