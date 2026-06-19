McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000. Howmet Aerospace comprises 1.5% of McLaughlin Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the company's stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $278.25 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $256.91 and its 200 day moving average is $236.09. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $169.06 and a one year high of $290.63. The firm has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $318.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $271.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $287.53.

View Our Latest Report on HWM

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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