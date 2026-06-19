McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,427 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.1% of McLaughlin Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,099.46 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $630.01 and a 12 month high of $1,125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $324.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $975.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $918.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.12 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Dbs Bank upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $941.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

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