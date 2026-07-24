M.D. Sass LLC Boosts Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

M.D. Sass LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,901 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 48,780 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for about 4.1% of M.D. Sass LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. M.D. Sass LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $53,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:COF opened at $200.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $124.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $174.24 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.54.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $1.02. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC raised Capital One Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

More Capital One Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 90,194 shares in the company, valued at $18,760,352. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,749 shares of company stock worth $1,708,577. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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