M.D. Sass LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

M.D. Sass LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,273,316 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 35,443 shares during the period. Henry Schein accounts for about 7.1% of M.D. Sass LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. M.D. Sass LLC owned 1.12% of Henry Schein worth $93,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised Henry Schein from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average of $77.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 2.95%.Henry Schein's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In related news, Director William K. Daniel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.19 per share, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,383,800. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

Further Reading

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