M.D. Sass LLC Buys 11,298 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

M.D. Sass LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,221 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for 3.6% of M.D. Sass LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. M.D. Sass LLC owned 0.19% of Fair Isaac worth $47,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 480,776.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,327,664 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,625,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,972 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 894,593 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,512,417,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,120 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,213,620,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,836 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $845,037,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,085 shares of the technology company's stock worth $774,518,000 after buying an additional 53,980 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,207.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,210.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1,246.10. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $870.01 and a 1-year high of $1,998.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.03 by $1.47. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.The business had revenue of $691.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $630.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,250.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,627.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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