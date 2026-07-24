M.D. Sass LLC Cuts Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

M.D. Sass LLC reduced its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,201 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 103,818 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 2.9% of M.D. Sass LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. M.D. Sass LLC's holdings in Danaher were worth $38,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,177,106,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Danaher by 543.9% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,907,515 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $574,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,994 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Danaher by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,333,056 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $991,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,789 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,076,796 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $3,451,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,904 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,246,008 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $4,177,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Danaher Price Performance

DHR opened at $192.52 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $160.93 and a twelve month high of $242.80. The firm has a market cap of $135.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.07.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Danaher's payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Danaher News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Danaher from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC decreased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Danaher from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Danaher from $212.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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