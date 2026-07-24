M.D. Sass LLC Has $47.48 Million Holdings in Somnigroup International Inc. $SGI

M.D. Sass LLC grew its position in shares of Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,354 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 56,703 shares during the quarter. Somnigroup International makes up about 3.6% of M.D. Sass LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. M.D. Sass LLC owned 0.31% of Somnigroup International worth $47,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Somnigroup International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,323,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Somnigroup International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,814,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Somnigroup International by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,046,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,485 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Somnigroup International by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,232,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,007,000 after purchasing an additional 685,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Somnigroup International in the 4th quarter valued at $52,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company's stock.

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Somnigroup International Stock Performance

SGI stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.30. Somnigroup International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Somnigroup International had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 6.80%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Somnigroup International Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Somnigroup International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Somnigroup International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SGI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Somnigroup International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Somnigroup International from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Somnigroup International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Somnigroup International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Somnigroup International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.67.

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About Somnigroup International

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

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