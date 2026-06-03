M.D. Sass LLC Invests $2.32 Million in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

M.D. Sass LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,445 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 163.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,048 shares of the technology company's stock worth $290,945,000 after purchasing an additional 978,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 60.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,150 shares of the technology company's stock worth $469,987,000 after purchasing an additional 956,770 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth about $163,969,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth about $68,902,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,353.1% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 363,757 shares of the technology company's stock worth $52,403,000 after purchasing an additional 338,723 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $186.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.55 and a 200 day moving average of $199.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.91 and a twelve month high of $241.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.BWX Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,440,477. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWXT. BTIG Research raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. TD Securities assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BWX Technologies

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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