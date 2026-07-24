M.D. Sass LLC Makes New Investment in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

M.D. Sass LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL - Free Report) TSE: GIL during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 396,504 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $22,065,000. Gildan Activewear comprises approximately 1.7% of M.D. Sass LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. M.D. Sass LLC owned about 0.21% of Gildan Activewear at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3,516.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 14,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 448 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotia cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $78.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GIL

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $49.65 on Friday. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business's revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Gildan Activewear's payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

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