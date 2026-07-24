M.D. Sass LLC Purchases New Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

M.D. Sass LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,822 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $30,458,000. Synopsys makes up about 2.3% of M.D. Sass LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,962,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS opened at $373.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. The business's 50-day moving average price is $458.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.83. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $366.00 and a 1 year high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.Synopsys's revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,431,179.20. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,461,387.16. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 price target on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $570.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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