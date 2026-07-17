MDU Resources Group, Inc. $MDU Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU - Free Report) by 388.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,470 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 230,244 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.14% of MDU Resources Group worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDU. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 6,404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 13,185.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company's stock.

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MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.67. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $22.98.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 10.47%.The company had revenue of $605.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $688.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. MDU Resources Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of MDU Resources Group to $22.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MDU Resources Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on MDU

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc is a diversified energy and services holding company headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota. The company operates through two primary segments: Utilities and Construction Services and Pipelines & Midstream. Serving a broad geographic footprint across the upper Midwest and Pacific Northwest, MDU provides essential energy distribution and infrastructure services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The Utilities segment delivers electric and natural gas distribution services in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan and Washington.

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