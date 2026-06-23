Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 15,223 Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,223 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,765,000. Alphabet comprises 2.7% of Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DUTCH ASSET Corp acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,250,000. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,226,000. Green Ridge Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $6,483,000. Downshift Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Advisortrust Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $986,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $349.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.00 and a 1 year high of $408.61. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $367.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $413.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,309.12. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $38,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,132,701. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,516 shares of company stock worth $7,344,604. 11.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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