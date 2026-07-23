Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 455.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolve Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 59.0% in the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 82,296 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $21,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Baker Chad R raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 16,530 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $390.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $593.84.

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More Applied Materials News

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $553.92 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.46 and a 12 month high of $739.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $439.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company's fifty day moving average price is $539.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.23.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.91%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.53, for a total transaction of $6,335,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 346,642 shares in the company, valued at $219,608,106.26. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy M. Deane sold 8,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.76, for a total value of $5,092,941.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 134,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,534,609.56. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $169,654,805 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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