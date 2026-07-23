Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $24.50 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $358,087.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 682,089 shares in the company, valued at $15,688,047. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

See Also

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