MediaAlpha, Inc. $MAX Shares Sold by Jacobs Asset Management LLC

Jacobs Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705,299 shares of the company's stock after selling 113,727 shares during the period. MediaAlpha accounts for about 5.1% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned about 1.08% of MediaAlpha worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $3,567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,441 shares of the company's stock worth $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 516,195 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth $1,039,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth $1,373,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,757 shares of the company's stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven Yi sold 33,663 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $336,293.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,924,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,220,690.06. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Eugene Nonko sold 49,844 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $500,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,329,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,344,153.96. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 483,142 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,565 over the last three months. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of MediaAlpha to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.58.

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MediaAlpha Stock Up 1.3%

MAX stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $590.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 147.82% and a net margin of 3.37%.The business had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company's platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

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