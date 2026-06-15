Medina Value Partners LLC Invests $12.05 Million in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP

Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 306,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,052,000. Advance Auto Parts accounts for about 2.8% of Medina Value Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Medina Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Advance Auto Parts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,092 shares of the company's stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,503 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 53,936 shares of the company's stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company's stock.

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Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $60.93 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.39.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.38. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Advance Auto Parts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $58.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc NYSE: AAP is a leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, and maintenance items. The company operates a network of stores and distribution centers across North America, serving both do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and professional service providers. Advance Auto Parts focuses on offering a comprehensive selection of replacement parts, batteries, engine components, and performance products for cars and light trucks.

The company's product portfolio includes engine oils and lubricants, cooling system components, brake and suspension parts, filters, belts, hoses, and diagnostic tools.

Further Reading

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