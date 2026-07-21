Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires 1,331 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,957 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 21 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,477.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,205.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,123.61 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,258.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,273.18.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.11 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,319.55, for a total transaction of $13,369,680.60. Following the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,433,663.40. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total value of $4,979,442.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,408. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 28,064 shares of company stock worth $34,814,142 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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