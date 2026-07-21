Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires 6,950 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,382 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,349,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $426,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock worth $919,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,854 shares during the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 2,682,335 shares of the technology company's stock worth $337,652,000 after buying an additional 2,258,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after buying an additional 1,355,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,123,203.13. The trade was a 88.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at $16,789,455.41. The trade was a 82.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of DELL opened at $381.91 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $469.47. The stock has a market cap of $247.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $375.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.18.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.Dell Technologies's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citic Securities raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. CLSA raised Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $492.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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