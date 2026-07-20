Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,096 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Intel were worth $11,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,233,159,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $982,279,000 after buying an additional 19,722,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after buying an additional 17,557,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intel by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $95.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.29 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.18. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Intel from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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