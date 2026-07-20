Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Cuts Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,015 shares of the company's stock after selling 182,499 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd owned about 0.06% of Dollar General worth $16,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 245,473 shares of the company's stock worth $32,591,000 after acquiring an additional 60,746 shares during the period. Park Capital Management LLC WI purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,431,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,707,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $754,857,000 after acquiring an additional 42,936 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,170 shares of the company's stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $125.92 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $111.86 and its 200 day moving average is $127.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.25. Dollar General Corporation has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Dollar General's revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore dropped their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DG

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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