Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lowered its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,147 shares of the company's stock after selling 108,101 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $8,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $75.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.46. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $52.96 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Archer Daniels Midland's revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio is presently 93.27%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Archer Daniels Midland, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Archer Daniels Midland wasn't on the list.

While Archer Daniels Midland currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here