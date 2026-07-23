Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $111.73 Million Stock Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,596 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 58,713 shares during the period. ExxonMobil makes up 1.2% of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $111,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price target on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.45.

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ExxonMobil Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $154.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $640.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.17. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.53 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.14.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

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About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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