Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $16.35 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 264.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,939 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,131 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,893,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,802,256,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,487,584 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,369,833,000 after acquiring an additional 88,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,450,624 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,834,210,000 after acquiring an additional 194,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Analog Devices by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,715,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,634,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $2,215,516,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $441.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.01, for a total transaction of $533,846.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 117,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,239,484.43. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total value of $389,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,536.77. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $42,062,730 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $375.36 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.37 and a twelve month high of $445.91. The firm has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $406.43 and a 200-day moving average of $357.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is 65.38%.

Key Analog Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp lifted its earnings estimates for Analog Devices across FY2026, FY2027 and several interim quarters, signaling stronger expected demand and profitability ahead. Analog Devices analyst estimate update

KeyCorp lifted its earnings estimates for Analog Devices across FY2026, FY2027 and several interim quarters, signaling stronger expected demand and profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reaffirmed an Overweight rating and a $525 target price, which implies meaningful upside versus the current trading range. Analog Devices analyst rating and target

KeyCorp reaffirmed an rating and a target price, which implies meaningful upside versus the current trading range. Positive Sentiment: Earlier coverage highlighted ADI’s expanding liquidity via a new $3 billion credit line and its planned Empower Semiconductor deal, which could help fund growth in industrial and AI data center markets. ADI credit line and AI power deal article

Earlier coverage highlighted ADI’s expanding liquidity via a new and its planned Empower Semiconductor deal, which could help fund growth in industrial and AI data center markets. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles comparing ADI with other technology peers suggest the stock’s relative performance is being watched closely, but they do not point to a specific new company event. ADI peer performance article

Recent articles comparing ADI with other technology peers suggest the stock’s relative performance is being watched closely, but they do not point to a specific new company event. Negative Sentiment: ADI recently underperformed the broader market in a session cited by market coverage, reflecting some near-term selling pressure in the stock. ADI declines more than market article

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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