Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Free Report) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,299 shares of the bank's stock after selling 154,133 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 178.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the bank's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

DB stock opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business's fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.85 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 10.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.00.

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Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

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